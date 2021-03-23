Springfield could start lifting COVID-19 restrictions in a matter of weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At its meeting Monday, Springfield City Council endorsed a recovery plan to lift regulations in phases.

Right now, less than 12% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. At 25%, occupancy limits could be lifted for Springfield businesses. At 50%, mask requirements could be removed. It’s not just vaccination rates that will lead local leaders to pull back those precautions.

It’s not just vaccination rates that will lead local leaders to pull back those precautions. The plan is based on three key indicators including vaccination rates, the seven-day rolling average of new cases and the number of COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals. To move from one phase to the next, two of the three indicators must be met. The third must be showing potential. Health leaders will be monitoring those numbers over 28-day periods.

Red phase requires masking and occupancy restrictions. That’s where we are now. Yellow phase requires masking but removes occupancy limits for businesses. However, mass gatherings of 500 people or more will still not be allowed. Green phase will lift all requirements.

“Our goal will be to return the economy to as fully opened, as much as possible, but with an important focus on health and safety,” said Acting Health Director Katie Towns said. “This is a time for optimism, but not for relaxation. Masking will be one of our strongest tools moving forward in this goal. Our community depends on all of us doing our part so we can continue to stay on a path to finish strong.”

Towns said right now, Greene County is on track for meeting two of the requirements for the yellow phase by this Wednesday and could be fully ready to move into that phase by mid-April.

“It’s not that the virus is going to go away,” Towns said. “We do expect that when we remove those occupancy restrictions, there will be some spread, but we are prepared with the capabilities to investigate, to contact tract and to manage that capacity within the hospitals as well.”

Yellow phase requires a rolling average of fewer than 40 new cases each day, fewer than 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 25% of Greene County residents 16 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

Green phase requires a rolling average of fewer than 20 new cases each day, fewer than 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 50% of Greene County residents 16 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

The current order requires masks and occupancy. That expires on April 9th. The next time City Council will meet is April 5th. Members could decide to extend that order or move into the next phase.

