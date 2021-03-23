State of Missouri investigating second faith-based reformatory school tied to Boyd Householder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second time in a month, the Missouri attorney general joined the investigation of another faith-based reformatory in the Ozarks.

The Agape Boarding School and Ranch is located west of Stockton. The Cedar County Prosecutor Gaither sent a request to Governor Mike Parson last week asking for help with the investigation. The governor granted the request.

Boyd Householder, who operated the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, reportedly worked at the Agape Boarding School almost 15 years ago. State officials shutdown Circle of Hope. He and his wife face 101 combined abuse charges associated with the operation of Circle of Hope.

