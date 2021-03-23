Texas County Sheriff’s Office investigating tragic accidental shooting death of child

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child accidentally shot by a younger sibling.

Deputies responded to a home on Nagle Drive in the Elk Creek area Monday for a report of a child shot.

Investigators say the two siblings were playing outside the home where they gained access to a rifle in a parked vehicle. The child, 9, died at the scene.

“There is nothing more tragic than the loss of child, I would ask that you join me in praying for comfort for those affected by this incident,” said Sheriff Scott Lindsey. “This tragedy is also a reminder to all of us that are parents to examine hazards, such as storage of firearms or any other dangerous item that children might have access to.”

Sheriff Lindsey says all child deaths are subject to a full investigation. In addition to the law enforcement investigation, a child fatality review panel will examine the circumstances surrounding the death. The review panel consists of members from law enforcement, prosecuting attorney, coroner, children’s division, the health department, juvenile office, and emergency medical services.

