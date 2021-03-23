Water safety tips ahead of spring boat, kayak rentals

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - As we head into spring, more people will be renting boats and kayaks.

Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters said one of the biggest mistakes he saw people make last year was having a lifejacket with them, but not having it on.

“Nobody plans on falling in the water or being in a tricky situation,” Peters said.

Peters said it’s better to be prepared, and avoid putting your safety at risk.

“Go ahead and put that life jacket on, have it zipped up, [and] have it strapped together,” he said.

Peters said it’s also smart to carry a floatation device you can throw in the water.

”Something where if you see somebody struggling in that situation, you can throw something out to them and provide some flotation for the time being,” Peters said.

If you’re swept out of your own boat or raft, Peters shared tips for getting back to shore safely.

“[Point your] feet downstream and butt and feet up,” Peters said. “If you can point your head toward the bank where you want to go, it creates an angle and the current will start to slowly work your way to that bank. “

Peters doesn’t recommend getting out on the water right now. Instead, he would recommend people wait until water levels start to drop. Peters said that is for your own safety, and the safety of water rescue teams.

”Water rescue is one of the most dangerous things that we do, it’s a high-end rescue situation for us and so there’s a lot of moving pieces,” Peters said. “There’s a lot of parts of the river we can’t predict necessarily, that we can’t change.”

If you do choose to get out on the water, Peters said safety should be top of mind.

”Make sure you have a life jacket on, make sure you tell somebody where you’re going, make sure you have a plan that is in place in case something does happen,” he said.

Peters said right now is a great time to pull your lifejackets out, check them for rips or tears, and get those replaced before it’s time to get out on the water.

