Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge and Wonders of Wildlife hosting job fair

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bass Pro Shops family of brands, including Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge and Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is hiring more than 300 full-time and part-time team members for retail, distribution center, contact center, corporate office, hospitality and conservation attraction positions in the Ozarks.

Bass Pro is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 31. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White River Conference Center at 600 Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting //basspro.com/careers.

WHEN:              Wednesday, March 31 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE:            Sportsman’s Lodge at White River Conference Center: 600 W Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65807

CONTACT:        Bass Pro Communications

press@basspro.com(417) 873-4567

