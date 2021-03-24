Advertisement

Branson city leaders discuss pet licensing program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in the city of Branson and own a pet, you may soon have to license it.

Branson Board of Alderman members discussed recommendations Tuesday night for a new licensing program for pets.

The plan includes a license fee. It also limits how many animals you can have in your home. And it establishes protocols for dangerous and vicious dogs. Owners of those would pay for an annual license, and fees. The proposal prohibits anyone from owning certain types of exotic pets. 

The aldermen postponed the item on the agenda until the April meeting.

