Branson masking ordinance set to expire in late May

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Alderman voted 4-to-2 on Tuesday night to repeal the city’s ordinance requiring masking and social distancing on May 24.

The ordinance’s expiration date is a weeks later than they originally proposed, but still just before the peak tourist season.

With booming business during Spring break, some Branson businesses are already looking ahead to the summer.A summer that could be free of mandatory masks and social distancing.

“It’s going to build our busines,” said business owner Dimitri Tsahiridis. “Our business is gonna double. The tourists still come you know, but we can have more business.”

Some businesses, like Dimitri’s Greek Gyros, think locals will be more eager to go out without mask mandates.

”If the mask is not there, they are going to feel more free,” Tsahiridis said. “And you know like I said, in Hollister they don’t have it. And people from Branson or tourists go over there. I think people are going to feel more comfortable.”

While the masking sign will come down at Dimitri’s, some businesses say they may take a different approach.

”These masks, they are uncomfortable. Yes, I’m tired of it. We’ve been wearing it for nearly year now,” business owner Steve Hartley said. “But we are gonna go with what our local health care leaders advise us to do.”

Hartley, who owns Dick’s 5 and 10, said a little extra caution might be good for their customers’ safety and their own.

”We would keep the mask mandate at Dick’s 5 and 10 until again our local health care leaders tell us it’s time and it’s safe for us not to do that,” he said.

Hartley said he does not expect it to be an issue, because customers have been respectful of store and city policies throughout the pandemic. But regardless, businesses say they are expecting a good summer season.

”We had a fabulous Spring break and that’s a great precursor for a great summer 2021,” Hartley said.

After the ordinance expires in 60 days, people can still choose to wear a mask and businesses can still require them for staff and customers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.