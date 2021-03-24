Branson, Mo. businesses react to May 24 repeal of mask ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Branson approved a plan to repeal its mask ordinance on May 24.

Peters Englers Designs store owner Mary Bowman says she and her staff will wear their face masks once the ordinance is lifted.

“Yes we will probably continue to wear our masks because I think it makes our customers feel more comfortable when they walk in with a mask on,” Bowman said.

Bowman says they will give customers the choice to wear their masks once the ordinance is lifted.

”It seems like the last three or four weeks people walk in the door and I say you know you have to wear your mask, we’ve got one if you need one, but they’ll usually have one in their pocket,” Bowman said.

She said some will put them on, but others will not.

”Well sorry you just lost my business I’m out of here and they leave,” Bowman said.

But some customers have shown appreciation for employees wearing their mask.

”I think they expect it and they appreciate us wearing our masks in here because they’re here on vacation and they don’t want to bring something and they don’t want to go home with something,” Bowman said.

Salon owner Rebi Rizzo said she also plans to wear her mask even after the ordinance is lifted.

”I do have customers where it would mean a lot for them for me to wear one and I want to honor that, plus be safe, I don’t mind wearing it,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said she will let her customers choose.

”I want to leave it to the customers discretion whether they wear a mask or not,” Rizzo said.

She said the pandemic has provided many challenges but it’s also taught her a lot.

”I think if there is anything good that’s come out of this is people are more cautious of health sanitary and sanitizers and it’s probably slowed down catching the flu or the cold,” Rizzo said.

The city of Branson’s social distancing requirement will also go away on May 24.

