Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief

Investigators say the 63-year-old is also a suspect in assaults and robberies.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Thomas Allen Carter, 63
Thomas Allen Carter, 63(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding an accused thief. Tom Carter is charged with stealing in Greene County. Detectives say the 63-year-old is also a suspect in assaults and robberies.

Carter is 6′1″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He’s bald and has blue eyes. Officers say he has connections in Houston, Missouri. If you’ve seen Tom Allen Carter or you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Rescue team locates body on banks of James River near Nixa, Mo.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Pit bull mauls Rolla, Mo. boy delivering cupcakes to a neighbor
fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend

Latest News

Bolivar, MO jobs
NOW HIRING: Tracker Boats and 20 other businesses accepting applications at job fair in Bolivar, Mo.
A black cat is a family's pet.
Branson city leaders discuss pet licensing program
Branson city leaders discuss pet licensing program
tire
Suspicious death investigation in Laclede County now considered a homicide