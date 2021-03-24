CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Thomas Allen Carter, 63 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding an accused thief. Tom Carter is charged with stealing in Greene County. Detectives say the 63-year-old is also a suspect in assaults and robberies.

Carter is 6′1″ and weighs about 170 pounds. He’s bald and has blue eyes. Officers say he has connections in Houston, Missouri. If you’ve seen Tom Allen Carter or you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

