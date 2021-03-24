Advertisement

Developer plans multi-use development at site of iconic Heritage Cafeteria in south Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sam M. Coryell, President of Coryell Collaborative Group, and Jennifer Coryell acquired the historic Heritage Cafeteria on March 17 with plans to reimagine the property.

A new development is set to revitalize the location where the Heritage Cafeteria served Springfield for 56 years at 1364 East Battlefield Road. Coryell Collaborative Group, a Springfield, based acquisition, development, and operations management organization, will facilitate the development of the five-story multi-use building. The new development will feature luxury apartment homes with ground-floor retail space for shops, restaurants, and other merchants.

The modern style multi-use development will boast 95 luxury apartment homes professionally managed by TLC Properties and will also feature 6,350 sq. ft. of retail space with Battlefield Road frontage. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop fitness center and lounge, and common spaces for residents to enjoy. Floor plans will range from micro studios to 3-bedrooms with a pet friendly and smoke-free atmosphere. The strategic acquisition also includes the 4 store-front business strip directly south of the historic Heritage Cafeteria building.

“The Heritage Cafeteria was a mainstay in Springfield for so many generations and bringing this new development to life will provide the next generations another way to enjoy this iconic spot,” said Sam Coryell, President of Coryell collaborative Group. “It’s only right to reignite this landmark and keep its legacy alive while offering modern apartment homes and a place for businesses to thrive.”

The new development is set to break ground in the fall of 2021.

