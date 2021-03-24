Elusive mushrooms! The hunt begins for morels in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strap on your close-toed shoes and grab a walking stick, it’s time to hunt for morels.

They are a well known delicacy around the area and only grow for a short time.

Gwyneth Rippy, who has been hunting morels for about five years, said, “You gotta get in the woods and do the dirty work.”

It is not a quick task. You have to get off the paths well traveled and forage in the woods. While the mushrooms are common, they are very hard to find. They blend in well with the foliage.

“For me, it’s the challenge. Getting out there and finding them, that’s more what it is for me, it’s a game,” Rippy said.

In this game, weather is a major player. You need soil temps above 50 degrees. According to a Facebook page which tracks the mushrooms, our soil temperatures are still a little too cold. However, we are set up for a long and steady season, thanks to intermittent rain and temperatures slowly warming.

Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “They’re an early spring mushroom, they come up, they’re very tasty.”

Best eaten fried or in your favorite pasta. Skalicky recommends eating a small portion if it is your first time, to make sure you have no allergies.

As for the best spots to find them, it’s a well-kept secret.

“People are very secretive, they will take that stuff to the grave,” Rippy said.

Hunt by the river’s edge or creek sides, and by any dying trees such as oak, elm, or ash tree.

Skalicky recommended starting at Busiek State Forest and Wildlie area, Bois D’Arc Conservation Area, or Little Sac Woods conservation area for good mushroom foraging spots.

“The main thing you’re looking for is a moist area, quite often in a bottom land, forested area, and an area that receives sunshine,” Skalicky said.

You will be racing other foragers and animals to find the best mushrooms. Prepare to spend several hours out on the hunt. Morels have sponge-looking tops. They are brown, grey, or yellow in color. Don’t mistake them for false morels, also known as beefsteak mushroom.

“They’re big and they’re red and they don’t have the little holes in it like morels do,” Rippy said.

Snakes are starting to emerge as well. Do not go digging around with your hands for the mushrooms. Use a walking stick. Wear closed toed shoes and long pants. Ticks and other insects are emerging as well which could bite you. These mushrooms also like growing under thorn bushes for added protection. Wear long pants so you do not get stuck with the thorns.

For more tips of hunting for the mushrooms, click the Missouri Department of Conservation Website

You can also track the soil temperatures and see county maps of where the morels are being found by following the Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page.

Good morning, Morel Mongers! Three new counties to add to the map thus far. Laclede, Douglas and Moniteau. It's not... Posted by Missouri Morel Hunting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.