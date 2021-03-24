Lebanon School Board accepts resignation of high school principal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a special session Wednesday morning, the Lebanon School District School Board accepted the resignation of its high school principal.

The board voted 6-0 to accept the resignation of Principal Kevin Lowery. The board approved Dr. Kati O’Quinn as the interim principal through June 30.

District leaders placed Lowery on administrative leave in February after police began investigating allegations of inappropriate contact with a student. The investigation started after the Department of Social Services received a call from a high school’s counselor, according to a police report from the Lebanon Police Department.

Lowery does not face any charges in the case.

