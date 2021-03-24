Marshfield, Mo. woman dies in crash Tuesday

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Marshfield.

Jennifer Ramos, 43, of Marshfield died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Cologna Road.

Troopers say Ramos’ vehicle crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle. Troopers pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.