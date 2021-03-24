Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt running for U.S. Senate in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. The seat is to replace Senator Roy Blunt, after Blunt announced he will not seek re-election.

Here is what Schmitt had to say in a news release about the announcement:

”With the radical left controlling all of the levers of power in Washington, we can already feel our values, our culture and our country slipping away. Now more than ever Missourians need a conservative leader willing and able to take on the left, protect our values and be a voice for all Missourians.”

“We also need a leader who can hold this Senate seat in firm Republican hands without giving Democrats any chance to take this seat back. Republicans won the last two U.S. Senate seats in Missouri by approximately 3 percent and 6 percent. In my public service, I have never quit fighting for Missouri and our conservative values. Missourians deserve a life-long conservative who they know will never quit fighting for them.”

”Missourians know from my public service that they can count on me to stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve President Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in safe pro-Trump Republican hands.”

”We need more fighters in Washington willing to stop the radical cancel culture agenda being advanced by the left that is destroying lives and suppressing speech.”

“I am fighting every day to protect and defend our constitution in my service to Missourians as their Attorney General. I fought alongside President Trump in defending election integrity, championing pro-growth economic policy, protecting our energy independence, and standing up to radical prosecutors who have allowed violent crime to rule our cities instead of upholding the rule of law. As Attorney General, I’ve already sued the Biden administration and I’m going to keep suing Joe Biden to protect all Missourians when necessary. I’ve been holding the Biden administration and the Democrats accountable on important issues like border security, the Second Amendment and regulations that cripple our economy.”

“In the U.S. Senate, I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history.”

