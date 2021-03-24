Advertisement

More than 150 nonprofits participate in Give Ozarks Day

Published: Mar. 24, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery is a regional online fundraising event, presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops.

The day of giving runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will raise funds and compete for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors. All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day go through GiveOzarks.org through secure, tax-deductible gifts starting at $5.

President of the foundation Brian Fogle said they’ve done events like this in the past but knew it was needed after the rough year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several non-profits were forced to cancel their own fundraising events along with having a higher demand in services they provided.

Fogle said there was a study done showing that 10% of nonprofits won’t survive. That’s why donating for today’s event is important.

“Need for services are still there and actually higher so they’re spending more because they are needing to provide those services but they’re getting less money in,” said Fogle. “We hope this is a boost for them to be able to meet those demands.”

For more information on Give Ozarks Day and the live stream they’re hosting you can click here.

