NOW HIRING: Tracker Boats and 20 other businesses accepting applications at job fair in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of businesses are ready to hire for hundreds of jobs in Bolivar. Those companies range from manufacturing corporations to Mom and Pop shops.

White River Marine Group’s Tracker Boats is one of the companies looking for workers. It wants to fill 250 open positions by June for its new facility, announced in November.

“With the pandemic, a lot of people are wanting to reconnect to the outdoors,” said Craig Bach. “What better way to do that, to reconnect to the outdoors than boating with your family?”

According to Bach, Vice President of Operations, the boating business is booming. That’s not what the White River Marine Group was anticipating when it laid off 11% of its workforce last March. Since then, those jobs were reinstated and the company is now expanding with a new Tracker Boats facility in Bolivar, just miles from its current plant.

“We’re looking to double our production capacity to meet that demand. All our segments across all our facilities are increasing,” Bach said.

The original announcement about the new plant said construction on a newly-purchased, existing warehouse would start in the spring. However, with so many boats being bought, the facility started putting them together in February.

Bach said the company has already hired about 75 of the 250 workers it wants to bring on.

Craig: “We’re looking for general assemblers, welders, warehousemen,” he said.

Tracker Boats is not the only business in Bolivar that’s hiring. It will join 20 other potential employers at a job fair this Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center.

“There are opportunities available for, not just your season opportunities, seasonal jobs but for long-term opportunities and careers,” said Chamber of Commerce President and business owner Jennifer Fields.

Fields said, despite the pandemic, Bolivar businesses across the board have seen growth this last year and are looking to bring on more help.

“To have a smaller area where there’s a cap on applicants, really, means that you’re fighting over those good workers, which is great for the employee and the employers are trying to fill their needs,” Fields said.

Employers expected to be at the job fair include:

Bank of Missouri

Bobbie McKnight, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant

Bolivar Recreation and Aquatics Center

Broadway Nutritrion

Citizens Memorial Hospital

City of Bolivar

Cole & Fields, LLC

Commerce Bank

Community Outreach Ministries

Disabled American Veterans #66

Easterseals Midwest

Easy Living, Inc

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

Karrie Ingram - Young Living Health Educator

Lime Bank

Mercy

Missouri Prime Beef Packers

Polk County House of Hope

Springfield Ave. Cafe

Tracker Boats

Vlore POS+

Woods Supermarket

Fields said the job fair will also include opportunities for job seekers to fill out applications on-site and build their resumes.

She said an expanding economy in Bolivar is progress for the entire region.

Bach said the boom at Tracker wouldn’t have been possible without the craftspeople it employs, and he’s looking forward to building his team.

“These boats are the number one selling boats in the world and they’re all built right here in the Ozarks so it’s really exciting for us that we’re able to provide this opportunity for this great community,” he said.

The new Tracker plant is planned to be a state-of-the-art facility and the company hopes to build an additional building on the site. A spokesperson with White River Marine Group said the main priority right now is to focus on building boats since they’re in such high demand. Then, the spokesperson said, landscaping and other elements will be addressed.

To apply for a job with Tracker Boats, click here.

The job fair will be held at 1710 W. Broadway in Bolivar. For more information about the event, contact info@bolivarchamber.com.

