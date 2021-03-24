Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a parking lot on the Missouri State University campus.

Officers responded to Lot 40 at 213 South Jefferson around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted by a man. The woman told police she did not know the man. Police believe neither is affiliated with the university.

Missouri State University alerted students about the attack through its alerts system.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.