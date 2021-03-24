SGF Yields conducts first ‘Crosswalk Yield Check’ in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are actively watching crosswalks to make sure drivers are stopping for pedestrians. The first checkpoint happened Wednesday at Campbell and Atlantic.

The ‘Crosswalk Yield Check’ program works together with Springfield Police officers to check crosswalks at different locations around town. Lieutenant Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department said the goal is to conduct the checks near schools where there is a potential for more walkers and bikers.

“Since I came here I have had more and more trouble with drivers,” said Carolyn McGhee.

McGhee spent her morning volunteering for SGF Yields, after years of fearing for her own, and her loved one’s lives while walking in Springfield.

”My boyfriend is also vision impaired and he has been hit six times, at least, in broad daylight since 2005,” she said. “That’s unacceptable.”

An off-duty officer crossed back and forth at Campbell and Atlantic Wednesday to test how safe it really is for pedestrians.

”We have an officer in plain clothing so we can train drivers to look for pedestrians, we don’t want to train drivers to look for an officer in uniform at a crosswalk, so that is why we are doing this undercover, so to speak,” said Springfield Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn.

If drivers don’t stop for someone walking or biking through the intersection, police are there to step in.

”We will make a stop, we are then contacting them and we are educating them with just warnings today,” said Lt. Ringgold.

The crosswalk checks take place about once a week through October. SGF Yields will let people know ahead of time where it will be, but not when.

SGF Yields and Springfield, MO Police Department will conduct a Crosswalk Yield Check the week of March 22 at ATLANTIC... Posted by SGF Yields on Monday, March 22, 2021

”It’s important for us that the public knows this is not about creating revenue, this is about making crosswalks safer and raising awareness,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “Because of that, we announce the crosswalk locations by social media and our web page. “

Officers and volunteers spend about four hours at each intersection, cheering on cars that stop and educating drivers who don’t.

”If people are stopping and then they see the Springfield Yields and the volunteers out here thanking them for yielding to pedestrians, that’s a success,” Lt. Ringgold said. “When we make car stops, and i’ve backed up one of the officers so far today, it’s a positive interaction and I tell them spread the word to your other friends. "

The next location has not been announced yet, but Lt. Ringgold said it will be somewhere on the south side of Springfield. He said they try to do it when students are not going to be around to reduce any risks to their safety.

