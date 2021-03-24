Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese eases some COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Palm Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Catholic churches across southwest Missouri will welcome more parishioners back to mass for Palm Sunday.

Bishop Edward Rice with the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese says although parishes are returning to mass, they’re still taking those needed safety precautions.

”We’re going back I’m saying cautiously,” Bishop Rice says. “I’m asking the people to continue to wear a mask and I’m certainly asking my priests when they’re in contact with the people during mass, such as when we distribute holy communion, to still wear the mask as well.”

During the pandemic, the diocese suspended the obligation for Catholics to go to mass every Sunday and on Holy Days. That dispensation of obligation is now lifted.

However, there are some exceptions to that. Bishop Rice says some people don’t have to attend mass in person if they have pre-existing health conditions or are caretakers to those with health concerns.

Bishop Rice says current COVID-19 guidelines of where a parish is located must be followed and he expects larger crowds for holy week.

“I told my priests anticipate larger crowds,” Bishop Rice says. “Overflow so you can put them maybe in the gymnasium or the all-purpose room and maybe set up a screen and a camera so they can participate even though they aren’t in the church itself.”

For Doug Kissinger, he says this is one step closer to normalcy.

“Worshipping together as a community is so important,” Dug Kissinger says. “Sunday is one of the highlights of our week here in the Bible belt.”

Patty Kissinger says she’s missed the community aspect of church and is looking forward to getting that back.”

”Part of practicing your faith is sharing that with other people in your faith community so we’re super excited to maybe start seeing some folks again that we haven’t been seeing,” Patty Kissinger says.

Bishop Rice says many churches will offer livestreams for those still uncomfortable coming in-person.

