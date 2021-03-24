Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports no new weekly deaths for first time in 35 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 35 weeks, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths among Greene County residents.

The latest counting period lasted from March 17-23. Health leaders say it’s been since mid-July since they reported zero weekly deaths./

“This is long-awaited news that our community should be encouraged by,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “We want to give credit to those who have done their part to save lives, including individuals who have gotten vaccinated -- or are in line to get vaccinated. Our community depends on each of us to make sure this trend of zero fatalities continues, especially as disease variants surge in other states. Although we are heading in the right direction, we cannot let our guard down.”

Health leaders reported 422 Greene County residents have died since the pandemic.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of our community’s first loss, families of some of those lost shared stories of reflection and remembrance in honor of their loved ones. You can view a recording of their messages to our community here: https://cityview.springfieldmo.gov/covid-19-update-march-23-2021/

“These families have courageously stood before our community to honor their parents, grandparents and spouses. We need to remember their words and continue to take action so we can put an end to this virus. In addition to getting vaccinated, we need to continue to wear masks and watch our distance until our community is healed. We are close to the finish line and it’s incumbent upon us to finish strong,” added Towns.

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

Health leaders say it is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including how to register, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 28,211 cases have been reported in Greene County.

672 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in March.

113 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 21.

