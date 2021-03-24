Advertisement

Suspicious death investigation in Laclede County now considered a homicide

The body of a man found inside a burning vehicle found Monday.
By Frances Watson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious death investigation, in far eastern Laclede County, is now considered a homicide.

Sheriff David Millsap said, “It’s not a typical, everyday, homicide that we work. But not untypical totally when you look at how homicides are often committed.”

Laclede County Sheriff’s investigators got the call Monday afternoon after crews with the Nebo-Falcon Fire protection district found more than just a burning vehicle in the woods off Walnut Drive and Highway U.

“We believe that the entire event, prior to somebody calling 911, that saw the fire, maybe the vehicle was in the area, maybe five to ten minutes at best,” explained Sheriff Millsap.

Inside the vehicle was the body of a man. However, it’s unclear where, when and how he died.

Sheriff Millsap says detectives are casting a wide net for information.

“The location of where this occurred really boarders Wright County, Texas County and Pulaski County. We’ve reached out to those agencies in that area for possible missing person, maybe a stolen vehicle. Those types of things. So far, none of that has really barred out,” he explained.

He says investigators don’t have much to go on besides the make, model and year of the vehicle. It’s described as a 2009, black, Chevy Traverse. It didn’t have no license plates but the vehicle identification number was intact.

“Fire cases are difficult to deal with because the fire, especially this fire, was extremely hot and caused considerable damage to the body obviously but also a lot of damage to that vehicle. That destroyed some evidence that might have been significant,” he said.

Sheriff Millsap says, the suspicious death case, now a homicide, won’t necessarily be impossible to solve.

“Every hour or so it seems like a little piece of the puzzle gets put together so we’ll just continue down that path,” he said.

Sheriff Millsap says he hopes to schedule an autopsy this week.

Anyone with info is urged to call their local sheriff’s office or police department.

