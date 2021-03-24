Advertisement

SWEET 16 BOUND! Missouri State dominates Wright State in women’s NCAA Tournament

MSU Lady Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone
MSU Lady Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas. (KY3) - The Missouri State Lady Bears are returning to the Sweet 16 after a dominant 64-39 win over No. 13 seed Wright State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri State gets a rematch with No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16. Stanford beat Missouri State 55-46 in the 2019 Sweet 16.

Wright State came out strong against Missouri State leading by one at 11-10 after the first quarter. Seven of those 11 points came from Wright State star Angel Baker. Baker scored 26 points in Wright State’s first round upset of No. 4 Arkansas.

After that, it was all Missouri State.

The Lady Bears held Wright State to just 16 total points over the next two quarters while scoring 35 of their own points to take a 45-27 lead after three quarters. They held Baker to just three points during the final three quarters as she finished with 10 total points. Baker averaged 18 points per game on the season.

Now, the Lady Bears get another shot at Stanford. Stanford, the No. 2 ranked team in the country in the AP Poll, beat No. 16 Utah Valley 87-44 in the first round before beating No. 8 seed Oklahoma State 73-62 in the second round.

