Tick season begins in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather is warming up, it’s time to start keeping an eye out for ticks.

The parasites hang out on vegetation waiting for an animal or person to attach themselves. After coming in from the outdoors, experts recommend checking yourself for ticks with special attention paid to areas where your clothing fits more tightly, like your belt and sock lines.

If you do find a tick embedded in your skin, make sure you’re careful when removing it.

“You just want to get it as close to the skin as possible and pull out,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “You don’t want to squeeze because what you do when you squeeze it you run the risk of some of these diseases that the ticks are carrying squeezing back into your bloodstream.”

Missouri Conservation Department officials say ticks shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the outdoors. They say insect repellant along with body checks should keep you safe when you’re in the woods.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.