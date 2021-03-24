Two arrested in car theft sheds light on bigger issue in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Penkert, Julio Gonzalez, and Jacqulyn Lytton were arrested in Douglas County after the sheriff responded to a call of a stolen vehicle on March 18. When they found the car off State Highway U, deputies also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on them.

The case itself, is not so out of the ordinary.

But the amount of arrests between Penker and Gonzalez is. They have 30 arrests between the two.

Gonzalez has been arrested on a previous drug charge, stolen a motorcycle, and stolen identities.

When a deputy noticed something when Gonzalez was arrested last week in Douglas County too. He was wearing an ankle monitor for a convicted drug charge in Greene County. The company monitoring the ankle monitor should have contacted the courts.

A week later, the courts have not heard from the company.

And Gonzalez sits in the Douglas County Jail and for Sheriff Chris Degase, it’s another case of the system not working.

“The taxpayers have to foot the bill for him being in jail. Essentially if they would violate his probation and send him back to prison, I could send him to the department of corrections,” he explains. “He could sit in the department of correction on his original backup.”

His story isn’t rare. Sheriff Degase says there are many in the same spot. Local jails are filling up with inmates just like him. And just last week, two Missouri prison facilities announced they were temporarily closing and relocating inmates because of a statewide shortage.

