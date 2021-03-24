Advertisement

City of West Plains, Mo. hires new city administrator

West Plains, Mo.
West Plains, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains, Mo. announced the hiring of a new city administrator.

Sam Anselm will begin his new job on April 19. He comes to West Plains from Wildwood, Mo.

Current city administrator Tom Stehn will retire at the end of April. The city council also approved the release of finance director Todd Harman.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental shooting of a child.
Texas County Sheriff’s Office investigating tragic accidental shooting death of child
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Family remembers kayaker who drowned on James River Sunday as amazing father, friend
fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Highs generally in the 60s on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A break between storms

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 400 new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ cases
Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports no new weekly deaths for first time in 35 weeks
Maple is a true survivor after being lost during freezing cold weather for two weeks.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A true ‘tail’ of survival
COVID-19 Vaccination
State of Missouri effort seeks to help those who need rides to get shots
Health care worker administers COVID-19 vaccine in McDonald County.
Vaccine Skepticism: Why many in McDonald County do not want the COVID-19 vaccine