City of West Plains, Mo. hires new city administrator

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains, Mo. announced the hiring of a new city administrator.

Sam Anselm will begin his new job on April 19. He comes to West Plains from Wildwood, Mo.

Current city administrator Tom Stehn will retire at the end of April. The city council also approved the release of finance director Todd Harman.

