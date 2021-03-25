1 teenager killed, 2 other teenagers hurt in a crash involving a UTV near Winona, Mo.

NEAR WINONA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old girl was killed after the UTV she was driving overturned Wednesday night.

The patrol says the crash happened on County Road 563 about 8 miles east of Winona at 8:00 p.m.

The UTV overturned after it started to skid, then the three teens were thrown from the utility vehicle.

Two other girls, ages 15 and 16, were taken to a hospital in Mountain View, Missouri for treatment of moderate injuries.

The highway patrol didn’t release the names of teenagers or children who were involved in a crash.

