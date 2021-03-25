Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The Republican governor made the state the second so far this year to enact such a restriction, despite objections from medical and child-welfare groups that it would have devastating impacts on transgender youth.

“This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events,” Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office.

Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year. Mississippi’s governor signed a prohibition into law earlier this month. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had initially said she would sign similar legislation sent to her but has since pushed for changing it to exclude college sports.

Arkansas’ law covers K-12 as well as collegiate sports.

Only one state, Idaho, has enacted a law curtailing transgender students’ sports participation, and that 2020 measure is blocked by a court ruling as a lawsuit plays out.

Arkansas’ law, if it isn’t blocked by a legal challenge, will take effect this summer.

