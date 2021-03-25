Arvest Bank announces closing of 5 bank branches in the Ozarks

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arvest Bank announced this week it will close dozens of bank branch locations, including five in the Ozarks.

The bank will close locations in Harrison, Lead Hill, Shell Knob, Joplin and Noel this summer. The ATM at the Noel location will remain open. Click HERE for the entire list.

In a release to KY3 News, Arvest Bank reports facing many challenges in the banking industry. Read the bank’s statement and other locations below:

The past year has introduced many challenges to the banking industry and accelerated existing trends in consumer preferences and behavior. Most significant for Arvest Bank has been a shift in the balance between branch transactions and digital banking. In response to these significant changes in customer banking preferences, Arvest has conducted an in-depth analysis and will make changes to its branch network in 2021.

As part of this reconfiguration, Arvest will close 31 of the bank’s 270-plus branch locations this summer. More than one-third of the facilities to close are limited-service branches and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers.

This branch transformation strategy includes plans for construction of eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12-18 months. The bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATM with Live Teller machines throughout its network. These machines allow customers to have face-to-face communication with Arvest tellers via a video screen and complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM. They also offer standard ATM capabilities 24 hours a day.

Arvest anticipates there will be a limited number of associates affected by these changes. Well-trained and committed associates are the pillar of Arvest’s success and it is the bank’s desire to retain as many associates as possible by helping them secure other roles at Arvest locations.

