Check for mold! Water from burst pipes and flooding is a prime spot for mold growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rev. Bud Everett, the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Springfield, said water has become his enemy.

Back in February a pipe burst at his church, flooding the whole place.

“The bathroom, we had to tear it all up,” Pastor Everett said.

The guest bedroom is torn up, his office in disarray. Over a month later, there is still much more to be cleaned.

Three inches of water flooded the front of the church. While the damage was bad, Pastor Everett said it would have been much worse.

“We’ve had it inspected and there hasn’t been any mold,” Pastor Everett said.

Quick-thinking of draining the water and putting fans all over the church saved the building, and their organ, from mold.

Chad Jameson the Owner of PuroClean said not everyone may be so lucky. When it comes to water, time is working against you, and mold grows fast.

If the water was not properly cleaned after pipes bursting this year, or after flooding a few weeks ago, there may be mold already.

“If they didn’t dry out from the freezes, if they didn’t dry out the frozen pipes properly or the drywall, or when we had the rains a few weeks ago, they could still have a lot of water in their crawl space,” Jameson said.

Jameson is expecting the calls for mold removal to start picking up over the next couple of months.

Mold thrives in Spring and summer thanks to warm air and humidity. A musty smell is a warning side.

“It’s not supposed to be musty,” Jameson said.

Check the crawl spaces. Discoloration on kitchen floors and bathrooms is a sign of mold.

“Maybe you have a water leak that’s going on, we probably need to go out there and check it out,” Jameson said.

If your area of mold is less than 25 square feet, you can clean that yourself using bleach-based cleaner. Vinegar and baking soda are also effective against cleaning mold.

