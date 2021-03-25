City of West Plains, Mo. issues boil water order; could last days

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains, Mo. issued a city-wide boil water order.

The city’s water lost its disinfection for more than four hours. Crews are working to fix the issue. Once fixed, the state will test water samples for consecutive days to ensure the water is safe.

The West Plains School District will have bottles of water for students while in school is in session, but school leaders encourage families to send bottles of water with students for the school day Friday. All restroom facilities will be in use.

City leaders ask residents to monitor its Facebook page for updates.

