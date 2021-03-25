Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Fog may develop tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and storms today
Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
But the amount of arrests between Penker and Gonzalez does. 30 arrests between the two.
Two arrested in car theft sheds light on bigger issue in Missouri
Jeremy Brown/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools names next principal of Central High School

Latest News

Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze
Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles return to Gulf of Mexico
Phone lines are damaged after a possible tornado in Helena.
Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.
Mold grows fast in spring and summer
Check for mold! Water from burst pipes and flooding is a prime spot for mold growth
Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield