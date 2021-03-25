Man shot to death at an extended stay motel in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Weekly Extended Studios.

Springfield Police Lt. Jeremy Anderson says the 32-year-old suspect called 911 after shooting the 26-year-old man just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The motel is located in the 3500 Block of East Evergreen, near U.S. 65 and I-44.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived on scene at 4 a.m. Anderson said the suspect cooperated with officers, he is now in custody.

Both the suspect and victim are from Springfield.

Lt. Anderson said people who have cars inside the crime scene tape won’t be able to get access to their cars right away.

