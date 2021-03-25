Dentists, veterinarians, optometrists and other professionals now qualified to give COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Soon, you might not have to go to your doctor or a pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine. They might be available at dentists’ offices or even where you take your pet for a check-up.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said its an effort to make vaccinations more convenient for everyone. The Missouri Department of Health and Seniors services adopted federal changes this week that qualifies dentists, midwives, optometrists, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians as vaccinators. One local vet said he’s not sure how well those plans would play out.

“We are obviously able to give vaccinations to dogs and cats and other animals,” said Ryan Bader.

Bader said he might have the tools to give COVID-19 vaccinations at his Seven Hills Veterinary Clinic, but he definitely does not have the time.

“We’re busy, busy, busy. I don’t have time to sit around and vaccinate a person for COVID and then go vaccinate a dog for rabies,” he said.

Bader said he’s also concerned about liability for vets who do become vaccinators in case someone has a reaction to the shot.

“I mean we are not labeled or licensed to be able to treat humans. We can’t diagnose anything in the human world. That is beyond the scope of veterinary medicine,” he said. “To me it seems a little bit odd.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced more qualified professionals can administer COVID-19 vaccines. Missouri adopted to change this week. Certain students of eligible health care professions with proper training and professional supervision are also included.

“So the more flexible we can be with individuals, the more we can make it convenient. The more convenient it is, the more people that are likely to get it,” said Aarona Schekorra, Public Information Specialist with the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

Schekorra said local shot supply is not a concern. In fact, he said, the timing is perfect to allow more professionals to give shots as more people are eligible for them.

“We have the slots available for the people who are eligible and we’re anticipating that we will have slots available for the people that will be ready and willing to get the vaccine when phase 2 opens next week,” he said.

Since the change is so new, Bader said he has questions that need answered before he would even consider opening up his clinic for COVID-19 vaccines.

“I don’t really have enough information on the whole process and the potential trainings and the legalities that the federal government may provide for these things,” he said. “So I can’t speak for all veterinarians but I can speak for myself and there’s no way I will be vaccinating people for COVID vaccines.”

The state has adjusted training and supervision requirements.

