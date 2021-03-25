Advertisement

Dickerson Park Zoo announces death of beloved spider monkey and fan-favorite ‘Bozo’

Dickerson Park Zoo announced that a beloved spider monkey and named “Bozo" died Thursday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo announced that “Bozo,” a beloved spider monkey and fan-favorite among many zookeepers and guests, died Thursday morning.

While the exact cause of Bozo’s death has yet to be determined, a necropsy showed evidence of liver failure, according to the zoo.

His exact age was unknown, but zookeepers estimate Bozo was 55 years old. The average lifespan of a spider monkey is 25 years.

Bozo has called Dickerson Park Zoo home since May 2003. He came from a small primate facility in Iowa.

“Bozo had a larger-than-life personality,” said zoo director Mike Crocker. “He lived a very long life and loved chattering and interacting with people. He was a character. One day he would race to greet you, and the next he might turn his back and ignore you, while sneaking a peek to see if you were still there paying attention to him. We will miss him, but we are relieved to know he did not suffer and peacefully passed away.”

Bozo’s antics, chattering, and personality made him a favorite of zoo staff and many guests, according to the zoo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

