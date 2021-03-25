EASTER HOLIDAY: Stores closed for Easter Sunday
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several major retailers announced plans to close on Easter Sunday, April 4.
We called around to our major retailers in the area. Here’s a list of those CLOSED for the holiday.
- ALDI’s
- JC Penney’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam’s Club
