EASTER HOLIDAY: Stores closed for Easter Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several major retailers announced plans to close on Easter Sunday, April 4.

We called around to our major retailers in the area. Here’s a list of those CLOSED for the holiday.

ALDI’s

JC Penney’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Marshalls

Michaels

Target

T.J. Maxx

Sam’s Club

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.