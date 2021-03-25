Advertisement

EASTER HOLIDAY: Stores closed for Easter Sunday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several major retailers announced plans to close on Easter Sunday, April 4.

We called around to our major retailers in the area. Here’s a list of those CLOSED for the holiday.

  • ALDI’s
  • JC Penney’s
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Sam’s Club

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Police investigating sexual assault at a parking lot at Missouri State University
Fog may develop tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers and storms today
Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
But the amount of arrests between Penker and Gonzalez does. 30 arrests between the two.
Two arrested in car theft sheds light on bigger issue in Missouri
Jeremy Brown/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools names next principal of Central High School

Latest News

Mold grows fast in spring and summer
Check for mold! Water from burst pipes and flooding is a prime spot for mold growth
Police investigate a death at the Welcome Inn Nightly and Extended Studios
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County man faces murder charge in death of his boss in November
Check for mold! Water from burst pipes and flooding is a prime spot for mold growth
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at extended stay motel in Springfield