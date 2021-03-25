Fact Finders: Checking the rules on food labels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of our viewers wanted to know who really makes their food? So, on this week’s Fact Finders we dig into that question about food labels.

Can food makers really put distributed by instead of made by on the label? Yes. They can.

The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for food labeling in the United States. Federal law requires the name and place of business for the product’s distributor, packager or manufacturer.

Courtney Rhodes with the FDA also tells KY3′s Paul Adler it could say ‘manufactured for’ on the label. So, you could see different wording and not just a simple made by on your food. The FDA says the rules date back to 19-38. “While the Act has been modified many times since then, this specific provision has not changed significantly,” added Rhodes.

She also assured our viewer, “The FDA would not object if a firm voluntarily included “Manufactured by” as long as it is truthful and not misleading.”

