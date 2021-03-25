Advertisement

Fire damages a campaign sign of a Springfield City Council Candidate

Campaign sign damaged by a fire on South Glenstone Avenue in Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A campaign sign owned by Springfield City Councilman Craig Hosmer was damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

The sign is located in front of Hosmer’s law office in the 300 block of South Glenstone Avenue.

Hosmer is seeking re-election for General Seat B on April 6. Hosmer is facing a challenge from J. Michael Hasty and Brent Brown.

Hosmer has served on city council since 2013.

