Give Ozarks event raises $700,000 for area charities
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Area charities benefited from the annual Give Ozarks event.
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the event raised $700,000 in 12 hours. The event broke an online record for donations.
More than 150 organizations across southwest Missouri participated.
