Give Ozarks event raises $700,000 for area charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Area charities benefited from the annual Give Ozarks event.

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the event raised $700,000 in 12 hours. The event broke an online record for donations.

More than 150 organizations across southwest Missouri participated.

