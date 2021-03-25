Advertisement

Laclede County man faces murder charge in death of his boss in November

Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in the gruesome death of his boss in November.

Deputies arrested Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge for the murder of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County. Norman faces a first degree murder charge for Young’s death. Norman worked for Young at his welding business.

Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road on November 6. Young’s head, hands and feet had been removed. Investigators say Norman attempted to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.

“This had been a long, but very detailed investigation. We have presented a solid case to the Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “The family has been supportive of our investigative efforts and understanding the thoroughness in which we have put this case together over a period of time.”

Norman was on probation at the time of the killing.

Investigators received assistance in the case from Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory, ATF, Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team, Mid States Organized Crime Information Center, Missouri Information Analysis Center.

