Large tree falls onto Division Street in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Public Works had to clean up a large tree that fell onto Division Street just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

The tree brought down a power line at the intersection of Benton Avenue. No major outages were reported.

The tree blocked westbound Division and southbound Benton until crews could get it cut up.

No one was hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

