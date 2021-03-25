Advertisement

Missouri House approves voter ID, other election changes

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has approved election law changes that include requiring residents to show photo IDs before voting.

The measure also would prohibit counting absentee ballots until all Election Day ballots are collected, and bars election law changes within six months of a presidential election.

All but one Republican House member voted to approve the measure, with Democrats strongly opposed. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Dan Shaul, a Republican from Imperial, sponsored the proposal. He said it would improve the state’s elections. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has said the 2020 election went smoothly in Missouri.

