Missouri’s auditor announces start of audits for collector’s offices in Greene, Stone Counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office began audits of the county collector’s offices in Greene and Stone counties.

New collectors have been appointed in both counties after the previous collectors resigned last month. Missouri law requires an audit be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office.

“These audits will provide an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector’s office to ensure taxpayer resources were used appropriately and with effective safeguards in place,” Auditor Galloway said. “If any residents of Greene or Stone counties have feedback that may be helpful during the course of the audits, they can reach out to my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.

