Multiple Nixa, Ozark and Kickapoo students, others from the Ozarks honored in Missouri Scholars 100 program

Missouri Scholars 100.
By Joey Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals released its 27th annual Missouri Scholars 100 list, recognizing more than a dozen students from the Ozarks region.

The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the class of 2021.

The program honored two students apiece from Nixa High School, Ozark High School and Kickapoo High School. Students from ten other schools in the Ozarks region were also honored.

Students recognized include:

  • Avery Rayle - Nixa High School
  • Elizabeth J. Jett - Nixa High School
  • Dillon Holesapple - Ozark High School
  • Morgan Taylor - Ozark High School
  • Daniel Kim - Kickapoo High School
  • Katherine Lynch - Kickapoo High School
  • Tyke Wells - Branson High School
  • Emma Price - Camdenton High School
  • Samuel Kim - Carl Junction High School
  • Joshua D. Cox - Greenwood Laboratory School
  • Benjamin Watkins - Joplin High School
  • Jacob Haralson - Republic High School
  • Victor Nam - Rolla High School
  • Erin Jarvis - Springfield Catholic High School
  • Sophie Roy - Webb City High School

Missouri schools were invited to nominate candidates for the statewide program. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score.

Students nominated had a minimum GPA 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1600, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and have taken high-level courses in the mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.

The program also takes factors such as attendance, school activities and being an exemplary school citizen into consideration.

For the full list of student recognized, CLICK HERE.

