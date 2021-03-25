New fire station approved for Kimberling City after years of planning

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - After three years of planning, the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District has approved construction for a new fire station in Kimberling City.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven says this project is a part of the growing future of the community.

“Kimberling City, being one of the heaviest call load areas that we have in southern Stone County, it’s a highly populous area. We have a lot of calls in there, so this station is designed to augment the need for the responses in that area and help us provide better service to our community,” Wolven said.

Kimberling City resident, Eddie Padilla says he’s excited for the project as his business is right across the street from the new station.

”I think it would be advantageous to everybody and it’ll be centrally located better for serving the people around here,” Padilla said.

Padilla said the old station was in an area that could be an inconvenience for people in need.

”Coming out of a one-lane area, blocking traffic and stuff, I think this will be a lot better for the people around here,” Padilla said.

He said the new location could also help fire fighters get places faster.

”They’ll be right there and response times will be a lot better for the community. And of course, it’s about saving lives,” Padilla said.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief, Keith Wolven said the board has allocated about $2, million to finish the project.

”We have a million dollars that we can put into out of district funds. The other million dollars we are going to finance to spread our remaining funds out so we don’t deplete all of our funds all at once. Just to give us enough to operate on for the foreseeable future as well,” Wolven said.

Wolven said the new station will be replacing one of the oldest buildings in the district.

”We have remodeled it several times over the years. Trucks have gotten bigger, gotten longer and buildings get older. This was time to replace this building,” Wolven said.

He said the new station will also allow them to expand their career firefighters, which will help with the increased call volume.

