On Your Side Update: Viewers give $4,500 to veteran’s family after moving dilemma

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an update to an On Your Side Investigation viewers made happen.

You might remember earlier this month we told you about this veteran’s family that moved to Waynesville from Seattle.

On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Following the death of their two-year-old son and a house fire, they wanted a fresh start. They moved to Waynesville in January, but their stuff hadn’t arrived yet. Even after a charity paid moving companies $14,000.

We told you in that story, there was another fee, $900, to get their things.

Viewers sent money. A total of $4,500. Even if some things are charred, the McCoy family finally has their belongings. No more nights on blowup mattresses. They have a kitchen table. Plus precious keepsakes to remember baby Troy. Frames won’t remain empty.

“With his photos I can now hang them around the house and I can feel him and be with him,” said Stephanie McCoy.

McCoy says she’s using that extra money to replace what the fire destroyed, like some furniture and bedding.

“We left Seattle in such a dark place and we were searching for a home and my soul feels at home,” said McCoy.

Some viewers, even after being told the family got the $900 to cover that final fee, still gave money.

