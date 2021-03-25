One man stabbed after a fight on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stabbed another man Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says two men were riding together on James River Freeway, when a fight broke out leading to the stabbing.

The victim went to an apartment complex on Maplewood Street to get help.

The sheriff’s office says the man was stabbed several times, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

