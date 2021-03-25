Rent and utility assistance in Greene County | What you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County received more than $8 million in emergency rent and utility assistance from the stimulus package that passed in December 2020.

Last week, that money became available for those who qualify.

So far, the county has received more than 2,000 phone calls from those in need of assistance. In the last two weeks, 76 households have completed the application process. 42 of those have received assistance, the county expects the remaining 34 to be awarded next week.

“This is a process, and it’s laid out very clearly for us. We have to follow that process step-by-step. We have to provide a lot of documentation and we have to do it very methodically. As much as we want to get these dollars out into the community to folks that we know very well need them, we have to follow that process,” says Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon.

To be eligible for assistance you must meet one of the following criteria

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Since Greene County received the funds from the National Treasury six organizations in Springfield are working together to distribute that money. To receive the assistance you will need to call one of these organizations.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Missouri

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

Council of Churches

OACAC

Salvation Army

Once you’ve made an appointment here is what you will need to bring with you

A listing of every individual living in the household

Copies of State ID’s or similar identification and Income information for every individual 18 years or older or Either 2020 Tax return or past 60 days of income sources that are reported on a tax return

Documentation of unemployment for at least one of the individuals or a reduction in pay due to COVID-19

Past-due rent and utility bills and/or notices of eviction

A copy of your lease agreement  Contact information for your landlord

“As people qualify, we are going ahead and helping them. We are not giving any priority just a first-come, first-serve basis,” says OACAC Assistant Supervisor Cassie Melvin.

The organizations are asking that you choose one to work with and not make several appointments with different organizations.

