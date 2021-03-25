Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board hiring for 400 summer seasonal jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for a summer job? The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is now hiring for 50 different temporary and seasonal jobs, about 400 positions in all.

Summer jobs range from entry-level cashiers and concessions, starting at $10.30/hour, to skilled maintenance staff, starting at $11.75/hour. Hours also can vary, ranging from a 10 to 40 hours a week. Seasonal employees typically work April-September. Schedules also may be flexible around school.

The Park Board is one of the few employers that will hire workers as young as age 14, as cashiers and concessions clerks. Lifeguards may be age 15 or older, with lifeguard training and certification, offered this spring through the Park Board.

The Park Board’s Superintendent of Recreation, Anne-Mary McGrath, said many professionals in our community, including lots of full-time Parks employees, had their first job working for Parks.

“The Park Board offers great opportunities for a first job, as well as great hands-on experience for anyone interested in a career in sports and recreation or childcare, or who just enjoys working outdoors,” said McGrath. “But it’s not just for first-time job seekers. We have opportunities for all ages and skill levels, anyone who has an interest or availability during the summer.”

Seasonal openings include lifeguards; child care for summer day camps and before- and after-school (SPARC) programs; concessions and cashiers staff at pools, sports complexes and special events; maintenance staff at golf courses, ball fields, and pools; bus drivers, front desk customer service; and gym and family center monitors.

The Park Board is also hiring for service contractor positions, including softball and baseball umpires.

For a complete list of temporary, seasonal and service contractor jobs available, or to apply, visit ParkBoard.org/Jobs. You can also call the Springfield-Greene County Park Board at 417-864-1049.

