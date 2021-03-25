Springfield Public Schools names next principal of Central High School; former Los Angeles Dodgers player

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield Public Schools named Jeremy Brown as its new principal of Central High School.

His hiring is effected July. Brown serves as principal and athletic director for Scott Charter School in Scott, Ark. He will follow the leadership of interim Principals Judy Brunner and Stephen Seal.

“Springfield Public Schools looks forward to welcoming Brown,” said Dr. Ron Woodard, executive director of secondary learning for SPS. “His passion for inspiring students and connecting with the community makes him an exceptional choice for Central High School. I am eager for our team to welcome him to Springfield.”

Prior to leading Scott Charter School, Brown served as the assistant principal of Jacksonville High School in the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, where he also led the school’s freshman academy and history department. Other leadership experience includes service as the K-8 dean of students for eStem Public Charter Elementary/Middle School in Little Rock. Brown’s 11-year career in education includes service in a variety of roles with the Pulaski County Special School District, Little Rock School District and North Little Rock School District in Arkansas, including as a physical science, physical education and health teacher; as well as a baseball and basketball coach.

“I am excited and honored by the opportunity to serve as the principal of Central High School,” said Jeremy Brown. “As an instructional leader, my priority is to provide students a welcoming learning environment and meaningful educational experience to ensure we create positive global leaders. I am excited to meet our staff members, students, and families. I look forward to collaborating and building rapport with all stakeholders to ensure a successful transition.”

Before his career in education, Brown spent three years as a professional baseball player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brown completed his undergraduate work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, a Master of Science in Education from Arkansas State University, and an Education Specialist in Superintendency from Arkansas State University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in school leadership from Arkansas Tech University.

