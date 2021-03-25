Taste of the Ozarks: Thai Cucumber and Chicken Spring Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this spring salad.

Thai cucumber and chicken spring salad

1 English cucumber

1/2 cup micro greens

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded chicken

1/4 cup peanut sauce

2 tablespoons ponzu sauce

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

Cut off the ends of the cucumber and then cut the cucumber into thirds. Using a peeler, cut the cucumber thirds into thin ribbons and place in a medium size bowl. Add shredded carrots, shredded onion, shredded chicken and micro greens to the cucumber and toss to combine. In a separate bowl mix together the peanut sauce and pond zoo sauce. Before serving, toss vegetable mixture with peanut sauce dressing. Garnish with chopped peanuts and cilantro.

Recipe serves 2 to 4.

