Taste of the Ozarks: Thai Cucumber and Chicken Spring Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this spring salad.
Thai cucumber and chicken spring salad
1 English cucumber
1/2 cup micro greens
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1 cup shredded chicken
1/4 cup peanut sauce
2 tablespoons ponzu sauce
2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1/2 red onion thinly sliced
Cut off the ends of the cucumber and then cut the cucumber into thirds. Using a peeler, cut the cucumber thirds into thin ribbons and place in a medium size bowl. Add shredded carrots, shredded onion, shredded chicken and micro greens to the cucumber and toss to combine. In a separate bowl mix together the peanut sauce and pond zoo sauce. Before serving, toss vegetable mixture with peanut sauce dressing. Garnish with chopped peanuts and cilantro.
Recipe serves 2 to 4.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.